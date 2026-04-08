225 acres of forest land in Delhi made encroachment free since 2019-20: Data

NEW DELHI: More than 225 acres of forest land in the capital have been made encroachment-free across multiple forest divisions, official data revealed, with the bulk of the clearance reported from the southern parts of the city.

According to data compiled by the forest department, around 91.15 hectares of land that translates to roughly 225 acres, have been cleared of encroachments since 2019-20, primarily in the South and West forest divisions, while several other areas are still in the process of reconciliation with land-owning agencies.

In the South Forest Division, the highest removal was recorded in the South district, where around 77 hectares or nearly 190 acres of forest land were cleared between 2019-20 and 2024-25, though a year-wise break-up was not given.

On the other hand, in the South-East district, about 2.92 hectares or around 7.2 acres was cleared during the same period, with year-wise removal recorded at 0.11 hectares in 2019-20, 1.85 hectares in 2020-21, 0.56 hectares in 2021-22, and nearly none in 2022-23 and 0.4 hectares in 2023-24.

In the West Forest Division, about 11.23 hectares, or roughly 27.7 acres, of land have been cleared of encroachments between 2019-20 and 2023-24 in parts of the Southern Ridge in the New Delhi district, including areas such as Rajokari, Rangpuri, Ghitorni and Mahipalpur.