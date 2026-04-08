65 per cent FAR must for affordable housing space in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To promote planned urban growth and improve affordable housing availability in Delhi, the Centre on Tuesday unveiled a revamped Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) policy, which allows a higher floor area ratio (FAR) within a 500-metre radius of Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and India Railways corridors.
In the zones to be taken up under the TOD project, a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 500 will be permitted on a plot measuring 2,000 sqm and above with an 18-metre road. So far, the base FAR for such projects was 400. Out of the total permissible FAR, 65 per cent has been mandatorily earmarked for residential use with dwelling units with a built-up area of 100sqm for affordable housing.
Out of the remaining 35 per cent, 10 per cent FAR will be allowed for the provision of commercial activities and amenities for the housing area. There is flexibility in the usage of 25 per cent of FAR, which can be used for bigger-sized housing, office space, guest houses and studio apartments.
The Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is the measurement of a structure’s total floor area divided by the total area of the plot. It acts as a zoning tool to control building density, determining the maximum permitted construction size on a property.
The TOD concept has already been envisaged in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021. The policy was first approved in 2015 and revised in 2019 and 2021, with an aim to address the growing menace of pollution, congestion and shortage of housing stock for the poor and middle class in the national capital.
While announcing the change in the policy, union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal said on Friday that for convenience and enhanced walkability of the residents in the TOD projects, new underground or elevated pedestrian walkways could be provided for connecting to the transit or metro stations.
Speaking at a press conference along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the minister added that the modification would encourage private players to take up TOD projects. It was also announced that charges to be recovered for such projects would only be spent on providing and improving basic amenities in TOD zones.
Addressing the press conference, Gupta said that under the policy, planned, high-density, and mixed-use development would be promoted within a 500-metre radius around Metro and RRTS corridors, covering an area of approximately 207 square kilometres.
Gupta said that this will pave the way for affordable housing, improved connectivity, and ease of living. The initiative will serve as a significant support, particularly for poor and middle-class families.
The vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), N Saravana Kumar, who was also present, said that the revised policy promotes ease of doing business (EoDB) through single-window application and clearance with a simplified mechanism for approval of TOD projects.
“The TOD committee under the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), comprising officials of the other government agencies, will ensure time-bound and seamless approvals. The applicants intended to develop the project will require applying for approvals along with the charges through a single window,” he said.
The approval will be granted, including sanction to the building plan, within 60 days. It will allow TOD development to commensurate with the construction of the new metro corridors. New affordable housing and related infrastructure can come up in a planned way in such areas.