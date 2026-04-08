65 per cent FAR must for affordable housing space in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To promote planned urban growth and improve affordable housing availability in Delhi, the Centre on Tuesday unveiled a revamped Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) policy, which allows a higher floor area ratio (FAR) within a 500-metre radius of Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and India Railways corridors.

In the zones to be taken up under the TOD project, a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 500 will be permitted on a plot measuring 2,000 sqm and above with an 18-metre road. So far, the base FAR for such projects was 400. Out of the total permissible FAR, 65 per cent has been mandatorily earmarked for residential use with dwelling units with a built-up area of 100sqm for affordable housing.

Out of the remaining 35 per cent, 10 per cent FAR will be allowed for the provision of commercial activities and amenities for the housing area. There is flexibility in the usage of 25 per cent of FAR, which can be used for bigger-sized housing, office space, guest houses and studio apartments.

The Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is the measurement of a structure’s total floor area divided by the total area of the plot. It acts as a zoning tool to control building density, determining the maximum permitted construction size on a property.