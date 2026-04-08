CM Rekha Gupta hails Centre’s move on colonies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its decision to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. At a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal.

Calling it a transformative step, the Chief Minister said the decision would bring hope, dignity and long-awaited security to lakhs of families who have lived for years in uncertainty. Ministers present at the meeting described the move as no less than a celebration for residents who have long faced neglect, lack of basic amenities and instability.

“The decision goes beyond legal validation, offering residents a pathway to self-respect, stability and development. Both the Centre and the Delhi government will now work together to take concrete steps towards comprehensive and planned development of these colonies, ensuring better infrastructure and improved living standards,” Gupta said.

She added that the Delhi government has remained sensitive to the concerns of residents in these areas, where a lack of basic amenities has caused hardship for years. To address this, `800 crore has been earmarked in the 2026–27 budget to strengthen infrastructure. “The Centre’s decision has paved the way for faster development and a tangible improvement in the quality of life,” the Chief Minister said.