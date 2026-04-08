CM Rekha Gupta hails Centre’s move on colonies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its decision to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. At a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal.
Calling it a transformative step, the Chief Minister said the decision would bring hope, dignity and long-awaited security to lakhs of families who have lived for years in uncertainty. Ministers present at the meeting described the move as no less than a celebration for residents who have long faced neglect, lack of basic amenities and instability.
“The decision goes beyond legal validation, offering residents a pathway to self-respect, stability and development. Both the Centre and the Delhi government will now work together to take concrete steps towards comprehensive and planned development of these colonies, ensuring better infrastructure and improved living standards,” Gupta said.
She added that the Delhi government has remained sensitive to the concerns of residents in these areas, where a lack of basic amenities has caused hardship for years. To address this, `800 crore has been earmarked in the 2026–27 budget to strengthen infrastructure. “The Centre’s decision has paved the way for faster development and a tangible improvement in the quality of life,” the Chief Minister said.
Under the plan, 1,511 of national capital’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be regularised on an “as-is, where-is” basis. No approval of layout plans will be required, and all plots and buildings will be treated as residential. Around 4.5 million people are expected to benefit from the move.
The entire regularisation process will now be handled by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department instead of the Delhi Development Authority. A clear timeline has been laid down, including seven days for GIS survey reports, 15 days for deficiency resolution, and a mandatory 45-day deadline for issuing conveyance deeds. Applications under the scheme will open from April 24, 2026, through the Swagam portal.
Gupta noted that Delhi’s population has nearly doubled over the past two decades, leading to unplanned growth in thousands of unauthorised colonies, slum clusters and villages. She said the decision marks a significant step towards structured urban development and integration of these areas into the mainstream.
Process to be handled by revenue dept, not DDA
The entire regularisation process will now be handled by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department instead of the Delhi Development Authority. A clear timeline has been laid down, including seven days for GIS survey reports, 15 days for deficiency resolution, and a mandatory 45-day deadline for issuing conveyance deeds.