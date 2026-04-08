House security cannot afford slightest lapse: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: A day after a major security breach at the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday conducted a high-level review meeting where he said that the security of the premise cannot afford the slightest lapse.

Gupta observed that the incident calls for a decisive strengthening of systems. He directed immediate measures, including installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism within the premises.

The sequence of events was reviewed in detail, including the available footage which is currently under technical examination.

Emphasising that preparedness must be matched with accountability, Gupta called for a clearly defined and unified command structure between CRPF and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations.

Gupta said that any delay in communication weakens response capability and directed that real-time information sharing between all agencies be treated as essential to operational readiness.

Focusing on the access management of the House, he directed that all entry and exit points be strengthened through improved positioning, strict control protocols and enhanced infrastructure. He recommended that each gate be manned by a minimum of two trained personnel of Delhi Police / CRPF to ensure coordinated vigilance.

‘No entry without verification’

Gupta said that no vehicle should be permitted entry without proper security clearance and verification under any circumstances calling for a coordinated vigilance among all security personnel deployed at the House.