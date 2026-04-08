Inside ‘The Space Between’: A dialogue between craft and contemporary art

At ‘The Space Between’ in Ojas Art gallery, there is a meditative calm. The ongoing show by Siddhartha Das and Chiara Nath brings together works that span botanical studies, sculptural forms, embroidery, and architectural interpretations. At its core is an exploration of how traditional craft and contemporary design intersect, with ideas moving fluidly across materials, mediums, and meanings.

A significant strand of the exhibition draws from Das’s engagement with mythological and historical spaces, including interpretations of the Jagannath Temple in Puri for the Odisha Department of Tourism, the wooden model of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, and Ashtamangala gateways installation for Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru drawing from Chola sculptural traditions. Rather than documenting these sites, he approaches them as living, evolving environments.

As a school student Das was interested in history. His two-decade-long design practice has been shaped by an interest in heritage, craft traditions, and museum work, following his engagement with craft communities in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. “When I graduated design school, I wanted to make crafts and the kind of historicity that would be factual and otherwise become part of our projects.”