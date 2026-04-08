LPG allocation doubled for migrant workers and students from 180 to 360 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has enhanced commercial LPG availability, doubling allocation for migrant labourers and students from 180 to 360 cylinders daily, an official said.

This follows a revised order allocating a total of 6,480 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) across sectors, with essential services like health establishments, PSU/government institutions, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, and others fully prioritised on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been instructed to strictly maintain the overall daily limit of 6,480 cylinders, reallocating any surplus from one category to others with due intimation to the Department. “We are committed to fair distribution, with no room for false rumours. Inspections are ongoing statewide; anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing will face immediate criminal action,” Minister for Food Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised.

The Department of Food & Supplies has issued operational clarifications to enhance efficiency in LPG distribution. OMCs may now allocate cylinders flexibly across categories—without rigid percentage constraints—provided all valid demands are met first and surplus is reallocated with intimation to the Department.