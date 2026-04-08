Man held for killing father, uncle after drunken brawl in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father and uncle following a drunken altercation at a rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar’s Mohan Garden area, police said.

On April 4, police received information about two persons found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mohan Garden. On reaching the spot, they found Devender Kumar (50) and Amit (48) lying dead inside a ransacked room, with beer and liquor bottles scattered around, a senior police officer said.

“The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected exhibits. Both bodies were shifted to DDU Hospital for post-mortem. As per autopsy reports, the deaths were caused due to internal injuries sustained during physical assault,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

During preliminary inquiry, it emerged that a quarrel had taken place inside the house after consumption of alcohol. Ishwar, son of Devender, was absconding after the incident, and efforts were made to trace him, the DCP said.

A case was registered at Uttam Nagar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigation was initiated. Later, Ishwar was nabbed from C-1 Block, Mohan Garden, Main Najafgarh Road on Tuesday, police said.