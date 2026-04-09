Capital cool: Wednesday coldest April day in 11 years

NEW DELHI: Gusty winds and spells of light scattered rain throughout Wednesday kept Delhi unusually cool for April. The maximum temperature came down to 28.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 11 years.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 28.2°C, 6.9°C below normal.

The last time the maximum temperature was lower in April was on April 23, 2016, when it had settled at 27.2°C.

Additionally, the city’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded 6.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, marking the wettest spell since April 4, 2023, when 16.3 mm of rain was recorded.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 16.8°C, 3.2°C below normal. Palam recorded 15.5°C, 4.5 degrees below normal, Lodhi Road 16.2°C, 2.8 degrees below normal, Ridge 15.3°C, 4.8 degrees below normal; and Ayanagar 16.4°C, 2.5 degrees below normal.

According to IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava, “The main weather activity is with respect to the western disturbance, which is currently seen over Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.”

Temperatures are expected to rise from Wednesday, he added.