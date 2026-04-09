Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta directs MCD to boost waste management

The Chief Minister posted on X on Wednesday that a series of instructions were issued for improving sanitation and infrastructure across the city at a review meeting of the MCD works.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.(File photo | Parveen Negi)
Express News Service
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NEW DELHI: Aiming to enhance civic amenities in the national capital, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to tighten waste management and cleanliness systems, warning against delays and lapses in civic services.

The Chief Minister posted on X on Wednesday that a series of instructions were issued for improving sanitation and infrastructure across the city at a review meeting of the MCD works. “State-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants with modern technology will be set up in Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla and Tekhand,” she wrote in the tweet.

A decision to redevelop around 1,000 toilets and urinal blocks operated by the civic body was also taken during the meeting. Further, three new gobar gas plants will soon come up in Goyla Dairy, Ghogha and Ghazipur.

Special drives will be carried out to remove garbage along railway tracks in an effective manner.

waste management
Municipal Corporation of Delhi

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