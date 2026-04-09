CM Rekha Gupta, L-G visit Vasudev, Yamuna Bazar ghats; take stock of rejuvenation work

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant-Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu visited the Vasudev Ghat and the Yamuna Bazar Ghat on Wednesday to assess cleanliness, infrastructure, and ongoing rejuvenation efforts.

During the inspection, they reviewed the development of ghats along the Yamuna, green zones, walking trails and biodiversity areas. They also evaluated the progress of greenway development, kutcha walking, cycling tracks, riverbank plantations, wetland restoration, and the conservation of natural water channels.

Officials presented a detailed overview of floodplain restoration projects, outlining phased development from Wazirabad to Okhla. The presentation covered initiatives related to ecological rejuvenation of riverbanks, enhancement of biodiversity, and measures aimed at reducing pollution.

L-G Sandhu said the visit followed extensive public interactions held over the past month, during which citizens highlighted concerns such as Yamuna pollution, air pollution, monsoon flooding, and summer water shortages. He stressed the need for citizen-centric and responsive governance, adding that efforts are underway to rejuvenate the entire floodplain stretch from Palla to Kalindi Kunj within a defined timeframe.

After the inspection, directions were issued to key departments—including the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)—to work in close coordination. Departments have also been asked to prepare a comprehensive presentation with clearly defined targets and timelines.

Further, the CM directed officials to immediately remove encroachments from floodplains to enhance the river’s water holding capacity.