CM Shri schools to start admission for Class VI to IX

NEW DELHI: Admissions to CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 session will begin on April 13 for Classes 6 and 9, and on May 7 for Class 11, the Directorate of Education announced.

Admit cards for the entrance examinations were distributed on Wednesday. Entrance tests for Classes 6 and 9 are scheduled for the last week of March, while the Class 11 exam will be held in May. Results for Classes 6 and 9 will be declared on April 30, followed by Class 11 results on May 25.

Eligibility is limited to Delhi residents who studied in a recognised school in the city during the 2025–26 session. Fifty per cent of seats are reserved for students from Delhi government schools, while the remaining are open to other eligible candidates. The exams will be objective and OMR-based. The Class 6 paper will be bilingual, while Classes 9 and 11 will be in English. No negative marking applies for Class 6.