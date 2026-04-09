Delhi HC allows restoration of parody X account blocked over posts on PM Modi

The Delhi High Court has permitted the restoration of parody X account @DrNimoYadav, which was suspended over allegedly defamatory posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The account, operated by petitioner Prateek Sharma, was blocked on March 18 following an order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The petitioner's counsel said that without prejudice to his rights and contentions, the petitioner was willing to delete the allegedly objectionable tweets, and in turn, his X account could be restored.

The additional solicitor general said the central government has issued a communication to the petitioner granting him a hearing before the Inter-Ministerial Committee to review the issue.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, however, directed X to temporarily block the objectionable posts, pending adjudication by the Centre’s Inter-Ministerial Committee.

"Accordingly, it is directed that the allegedly objectionable tweets as stated in the Blocking Order be temporarily blocked/suspended, subject to the adjudication to be undertaken by the Committee. Subject to the allegedly objectionable tweets being temporarily blocked/suspended by X, let the petitioner's X account be restored immediately," ordered Justice Kaurav on April 6.