Delhi: Khan Chacha account used as mule; one held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly facilitating a bank account linked to a venture linked to the brand “Khan Chacha,” which was reportedly used in a “digital arrest” cyber fraud case.

Police said scrutiny of complaints revealed suspicious transactions routed through a specific bank account used to receive money from victims of digital arrest fraud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the account was registered in the name of “Saleem Javed Rule The Rolls Since 1960,” a company operating from Khan Market and linked to the Khan Chacha franchise.

The investigation found 21 complaints associated with the account, involving around Rs 3.3 crore. Prima facie, it functioned as a mule account to receive and route proceeds of cyber fraud. After the accused were traced and served notices, they admitted during interrogation that they had opened the account for a restaurant and catering business but, due to financial distress, allowed others to use it for commission.

They had got in touch with one Harvinder Kohli, who introduced them to Naseem and Sandeep Dwivedi, who offered a 2–3% commission. The accused then shared bank details and enabled the transactions.

Police said about Rs 54 lakh was routed through the account and transferred onward. Though chats were deleted, key digital evidence was recovered. Mohammad Javed of Sainik Farm has been arrested, while Mohammad Saleem has been bound down. Efforts are ongoing to trace other accused.