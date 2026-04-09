Delhi woman found dead in bed box in PG facility; boyfriend, two more held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a bed box with strangulation marks at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Wednesday, adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.
The incident took place on Tuesday. According to the police, a call was received regarding a woman found stuffed inside a double bed box at Patthar Market in Mangolpuri.
Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a PG was being run by Amarjeet (31), a resident of Patthar Market, on the third floor of the building. The body of a woman, bearing strangulation marks and a forehead injury, was found stuffed inside the bed in one of the rooms.
A crime team and a forensic team were called to the spot to collect evidence. The deceased was identified as a resident of Mangolpuri. Initial inquiry revealed that she was in a relationship with a man named Deepak, and the two had known each other for the past six to seven months.
On Tuesday, the deceased and the accused met at the PG around 4.30 pm and stayed there for about an hour. After the accused left, the PG owner noticed the situation and informed the police.
A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen the offender), and 3(5) of the BNS at Mangolpuri Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.During the probe, three accused—Deepak, Surendra alias Bobby, and Joginder, all residents of Mangolpuri—have been arrested.
Police said CCTV footage from the PG and nearby areas is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Call detail records of the victim and the accused are also being analysed. Further investigation is underway, and the exact cause behind the incident is being ascertained.