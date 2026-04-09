Delhi woman found dead in bed box in PG facility; boyfriend, two more held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a bed box with strangulation marks at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Wednesday, adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident took place on Tuesday. According to the police, a call was received regarding a woman found stuffed inside a double bed box at Patthar Market in Mangolpuri.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a PG was being run by Amarjeet (31), a resident of Patthar Market, on the third floor of the building. The body of a woman, bearing strangulation marks and a forehead injury, was found stuffed inside the bed in one of the rooms.

A crime team and a forensic team were called to the spot to collect evidence. The deceased was identified as a resident of Mangolpuri. Initial inquiry revealed that she was in a relationship with a man named Deepak, and the two had known each other for the past six to seven months.