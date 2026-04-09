GPS must for all water tankers in Delhi: National Green Tribunal

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clarified that its directive mandating GPS tracking systems applies not only to tankers supplying groundwater for commercial purposes but also to those transporting STP-treated water.

Treated water, a byproduct of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), is primarily used for non-potable purposes such as construction, horticulture, road sprinkling, and similar activities. Its use is aimed at reducing dependence on groundwater and promoting sustainable water management practices.

On May 28 last year, the tribunal had made it mandatory for all tankers operating in Delhi to be fitted with GPS tracking systems. Following this, a plea was filed by some private transporters seeking clarification on whether the order applied only to the extraction, transport, and sale of groundwater, and not to tankers carrying treated sewage water.

In its order dated April 6, a bench comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad stated, “We clarify that the order dated May 28, 2025, passed by this tribunal applies to tankers transporting STP-treated water also.” The bench further directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and tanker owners to ensure strict compliance with the order.