GPS must for all water tankers in Delhi: National Green Tribunal

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clarified that its directive mandating GPS tracking systems applies not only to tankers supplying groundwater for commercial purposes but also to those transporting STP-treated water.
Treated water, a byproduct of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), is primarily used for non-potable purposes such as construction, horticulture, road sprinkling, and similar activities. Its use is aimed at reducing dependence on groundwater and promoting sustainable water management practices.
On May 28 last year, the tribunal had made it mandatory for all tankers operating in Delhi to be fitted with GPS tracking systems. Following this, a plea was filed by some private transporters seeking clarification on whether the order applied only to the extraction, transport, and sale of groundwater, and not to tankers carrying treated sewage water.
In its order dated April 6, a bench comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad stated, “We clarify that the order dated May 28, 2025, passed by this tribunal applies to tankers transporting STP-treated water also.” The bench further directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and tanker owners to ensure strict compliance with the order.
Additionally, the tribunal issued further directions to address gaps in the monitoring mechanism. It stated that the DJB must issue both a gate pass and a transit pass in duplicate at the time of filling tankers with STP-treated water. One copy must be handed to the tanker driver, while the second copy must be retained in official records.
The tribunal also directed the board to maintain proper chronological records with serialised entries for all tankers supplied with STP-treated water. These records must include details such as the owner’s name, driver’s name, number of tankers, and the quantity of treated water supplied.
It warned that failure to comply with these directions would make the CEO of the DJB, along with concerned officers and officials, liable for prosecution for non-compliance with tribunal orders. Criminal proceedings would form part of such action.
The tribunal further mandated that tanker drivers must carry all relevant documents at all times, including the gate pass and transit pass issued by the DJB. Failure to produce these documents when required would invite criminal action. A copy of the order has been directed to be sent to Delhi’s Chief Secretary, the CEO of the DJB, and the city’s policy commissioner to ensure compliance.