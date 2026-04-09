Municipal Corporation of Delhi to revamp parking at 130 sites

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a citywide revamp of surface parking lots across all 12 zones, with a focus on reducing pollution caused by dust. According to officials, around 130 surface parking sites have been identified for redevelopment.
The engineering department of the MCD is set to undertake the work, which will primarily involve laying interlocking paver blocks to prevent dust dispersion, an issue that intensifies during dry months and worsens air pollution levels.
“Key parking lots such as Ramlila Ground and the Kirti Nagar timber market are among the sites shortlisted,” an official said. Often, these open parking plots turn muddy during the monsoon and accumulate significant amounts of dust, which settles on vehicles and causes inconvenience to users.
A commuter said, “There was one instance when I parked my car at the Ramlila Ground, and my shoes got extremely dirty. I had an important meeting that day and had to spend nearly one-and-a-half hours looking for a cobbler before heading to the office.”
Apart from the infra upgrade, the MCD has issued fresh directives to streamline parking operations. Following complaints of overcharging at several parking sites, an official said, “Area inspectors have been strictly instructed to ensure that all contractors collecting parking fees wear uniforms.”
He further pointed out that during the tendering process, contractors often bid amounts as high as Rs 11 to Rs 12 lakh to secure parking contracts. “However, once operational, these sites usually generate a monthly income of around Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh. To bridge this gap, some contractors resort to overcharging users,” he said.
Additionally, the absence of a unified regulatory mechanism for parking across agencies such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Railways, the Delhi Development Authority, and private establishments has further contributed to inconsistent pricing practices, the official mentioned.
Strict action will be taken against contractors found violating norms, including those displaying inflated rate boards or charging beyond authorised fees, officials said.
Lens on overcharging
During the tendering process, contractors often bid amounts as high as Rs 11 to Rs 12 lakh to secure parking contracts. However, once operational, these sites usually generate a monthly income of around Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh. To bridge this gap, some contractors resort to overcharging users. Following complaints, area inspectors have been asked to ensure that all contractors wear uniforms.