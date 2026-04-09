Municipal Corporation of Delhi to revamp parking at 130 sites

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a citywide revamp of surface parking lots across all 12 zones, with a focus on reducing pollution caused by dust. According to officials, around 130 surface parking sites have been identified for redevelopment.

The engineering department of the MCD is set to undertake the work, which will primarily involve laying interlocking paver blocks to prevent dust dispersion, an issue that intensifies during dry months and worsens air pollution levels.

“Key parking lots such as Ramlila Ground and the Kirti Nagar timber market are among the sites shortlisted,” an official said. Often, these open parking plots turn muddy during the monsoon and accumulate significant amounts of dust, which settles on vehicles and causes inconvenience to users.

A commuter said, “There was one instance when I parked my car at the Ramlila Ground, and my shoes got extremely dirty. I had an important meeting that day and had to spend nearly one-and-a-half hours looking for a cobbler before heading to the office.”