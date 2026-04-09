Special camps to help migrant workers procure LPG in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In an outreach push aimed at easing access to cooking fuel for migrant workers, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday that it will organise special camps across the city.

The initiative follows the Centre’s decision to double the allocation of 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant labourers. In line with this, the Delhi government has raised the daily availability from 684 to 1,368 cylinders, according to an official statement citing an order dated April 7.

To ensure effective last-mile delivery of the increased allocation, district magistrates (DMs) have been directed to organise special camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant labourers. Those having difficulty in procuring such cylinders could approach the DM’s office and request for camps in their respective areas.

These camps will complement the existing distribution network operated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) through authorised LPG distributors.

The camps will be conducted in coordination with the OMCs to facilitate convenient access to 5 kg FTL cylinders for the eligible migrant workers upon the payment and submission of Aadhaar cards as identity proof. District enforcement teams will support the initiative through demand assessment and oversight, ensuring an orderly and efficient distribution.

Earlier, the Delhi government had enhanced commercial LPG availability, doubling allocation for migrant labours and students from 180 to 360 cylinders daily (19-kg equivalent). This follows the revised order allocating total 6,480 cylinders (19-kg equivalent) across sectors, with essential services like health establishments, government institutions, hotels, restaurants and dhabas, etc, prioritised on first-come-first-served basis.

The OMCs have been instructed to maintain the overall daily limit of 6,480 cylinders strictly, reallocating any surplus from one category to others under intimation to the department.