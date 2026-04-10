CBI chargesheet details Rs 23 crore ‘digital arrest’ scam targeting 78-year-old retired banker in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a man accused of allegedly defrauding a 78-year-old retired banker of Rs 23 crore through a “digital arrest” scam, officials said on Friday.

The CBI, which took over the probe on March 15 on the orders of the Supreme Court, has charged Siliguri-based Sagnik Roy and his firm, Securing World Social and Economic Development Council, with receiving the proceeds of the fraud through their bank account.

Roy had previously been arrested by Delhi Police, which initially handled the case.

The victim, Naresh Malhotra, a retired banker living alone in Delhi’s upscale Gulmohar Park neighbourhood, was allegedly targeted by callers who claimed to represent telecom companies and law enforcement agencies.

The accused allegedly told Malhotra that his Aadhaar number was linked to narcotics trafficking, terror funding and the Pulwama terror attack, and confined him to his flat under the pretext of an official investigation.