CBSE mandates third language in Class 6 within a week, directs schools to start immediately

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed all affiliated schools to start teaching a third language in Class 6 within seven days. The board said schools must begin classes immediately, even if textbooks are not yet available.

In a circular issued on April 9, CBSE made it clear that the implementation is “urgent and mandatory” and must begin from the 2026–27 academic session. While some schools have already adopted the three-language formula, the board has instructed all remaining institutions to comply within a strict one-week deadline. “All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days,” the circular stated.

Significantly, the board clarified that the absence of prescribed textbooks will not be accepted as a reason for delay. Schools have been asked to use locally available books and teaching materials until official textbooks are released. “The textbooks will be made available shortly.

However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately,” CBSE said. The directive also requires schools to formally declare the third language they plan to offer and update the details on the OASIS portal. CBSE added that its regional offices will monitor the implementation to ensure compliance.