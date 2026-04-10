DDA razes Sainik Farm houses to secure green cover on govt land

NEW DELHI: Delhi Development Authority carried out a demolition drive in the Sainik Farm area on Thursday. The operation was carried out with the assistance of Delhi Police and the presence of forest officials.

According to DDA, the drive was conducted to secure government land and enhance the green area of the biodiversity park by removing unauthorised constructions within the boundary at Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park.

“Demolition activities were undertaken on land falling under Khasra Nos. 580 in Village Maidangarhi under Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park,” the DDA said. Around 70% of the affected area (about 83 acres) was recovered and about 12 acres of land, comprising 23 farmhouses, were demolished.

Approximately 3 acres of land, involving 7 farmhouses, could not be cleared due to active judicial stay orders issued by the High Court.

The DDA said that the action is a part of ongoing efforts to protect ecological assets, safeguard government land, and expand the green cover of Tilapath Valley Biodiversity Park.

According to the Resident Welfare Association, the drive targeted two residential plots located on Western Avenue.

‘illegal act’

Hardeep Singh Bhalla, president of residents’ welfare body said, “This is an illegal action. They came around 5 am and carried out the drive despite us having High Court stay order.”