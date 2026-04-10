Delhi government transfers 4 IAS, 29 DANICS officers in major bureaucratic rejig

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred 4 IAS and 29 DANICS officers. The sudden decision has created quite a buzz, with many in the system describing it as a measure taken to improve operational efficiency and accountability.

The 1989 batch IAS officer G Narendra Kumar has been appointed as financial commissioner since he was awaiting his posting. The 1993 batch IAS officer Prashant Goyal has been appointed as the additional chief secretary for Food and Civil Supplies with an additional charge of CMD for both the departments.

The 2014 batch IAS officer Saumya Saurabh has been appointed as the district magistrate (DM) of the North-West District, while she has also been given a posting within the department of industries.

The 2006 batch DANICS officer Navalendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as the additional commissioner of GST, as the 2015 batch IAS officer Sonika Singh has been appointed as one of the commissioners in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Harshit Jain has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Legislative Assembly, while Mangal Saini will serve as Superintendent of Central Jail. Om Prakash Saini has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the DSSSB.

DANICS officer Vinay Kumar has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Urban Development Department, and Amit Kumar, has been posted as deputy secretary in the poll panel.

Among other DANICS officers, Vijay Singh has been appointed SDM of Badli, Bhoop Singh as Deputy Director of DAMB, Mohinder Singh and C Hrangthangvung have been appointed deputy directors of education.