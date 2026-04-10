Delhi govt to roll out separate eOffice platforms for departments, universities, PSUs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to roll out separate eOffice platforms for its departments, universities, local bodies and public sector units as part of a digital push to enhance efficiency and enable paperless functioning.

The eOffice is a digital workplace solution developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for government offices to improve their functioning through electronic file management. At present, all Delhi government departments use a single eOffice instance. To improve system performance, scalability and data security, the existing setup will be split into three independent and dedicated instances.

An eOffice instance is a single, dedicated, and running copy of the software tailored for a specific department or organisation, providing a unique, secure environment where users can access various modules like eFile and eLeave to manage documents, receipts, and electronic file workflows.

The Information and Technology Department is set to go live with two new eOffice instances later this month, one for universities and academic institutions and another for PSUs, autonomous and local bodies under the Delhi government.