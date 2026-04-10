Delhi high court sends ‘Dhurandhar 2’ song copyright row for mediation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC referred a copyright dispute over a song in the Hindi film Dhurandhar 2 to mediation, observing that the issue appeared to be largely financial in nature. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the dispute between Trimurti Films and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios could be resolved through mediation, including matters related to royalty and compensation.

The case pertains to the alleged unauthorised use of a song from the 1989 film Tridev in Dhurandhar 2. The lawsuit was filed by Trimurti Films against B62 Studios Pvt Ltd and Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd. Trimurti Films alleged that the track “Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)” in Dhurandhar 2 uses the song “Tirchi Topi Wale” from Tridev without proper authorisation. The claim, however, was opposed by the defendants.

“Having regard to the fact that the statement has been rendered on behalf of defendant number 1 (B62 Studios), no interim injunction is required at this stage,” the court said. It directed the defendants to maintain records of all revenues generated from the film since its release on March 19 until the matter is decided.

The court further noted that the parties were willing to settle the dispute through mediation and directed them to appear before the High Court Mediation Centre on April 22.