Delhi LG, CM attend IP University convocation

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, where they conferred degrees on graduating students.

The LG said a convocation marks not just the end of an academic journey but the beginning of new ones that contribute to nation-building. He noted that graduates are entering a world shaped by artificial intelligence and sustainable innovation, and urged them to look beyond textbook knowledge.

The Chief Minister said the ceremony reflects years of hard work and dedication. “Today’s graduates are the real drivers of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Your talent will take the country to new heights,” she said, encouraging students to use their education for the larger good.

Among those present were Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma and University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, along with students, parents and faculty.

The LG stressed that education must foster adaptability, critical thinking and innovation. Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, he said the country needs problem-solvers in areas like urban development, public health and digital governance. The Chief Minister highlighted the university’s work in AI, robotics and data science, noting that its Atal Incubation Centre has supported over 170 startups.