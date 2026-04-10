Delhi Police files chargesheet of 877 pages in Janakpuri crash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed more than 800 pages of chargesheet naming three accused in the Janakpuri biker accident where a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an open pit. The incident occurred in February, and three people had been arrested.

The chargesheet runs into 877 pages. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that the investigation into the role of other suspected individuals is still underway, and a supplementary report will be filed before the court through a supplementary chargesheet.

Gupta (45), a resident of August Kranti Marg in Gulmohar Park, is the suspended director of the main contractor firm, KKSPUN Pvt Ltd. Kumar (47), a resident of Tri Nagar, was the sub-contractor for the project, while Yogesh (23), a resident of Etah in UP, was a labourer deployed at the site by Kumar.

Police first arrested the sub-contractor, followed by Yogesh, and later Gupta, from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

According to police, the probe was carried out comprehensively and examined multiple aspects of the case. The probe scrutinised whether prescribed safety norms were followed, how labour was deployed at the site, and the methods adopted for executing the work at different stages.

As part of the inquiry, statements of witnesses were recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events and fix accountability. Experts also conducted technical assessments to evaluate structural, operational and safety-related aspects.