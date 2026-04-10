Delhi Police files chargesheet of 877 pages in Janakpuri crash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed more than 800 pages of chargesheet naming three accused in the Janakpuri biker accident where a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an open pit. The incident occurred in February, and three people had been arrested.
The chargesheet runs into 877 pages. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that the investigation into the role of other suspected individuals is still underway, and a supplementary report will be filed before the court through a supplementary chargesheet.
Gupta (45), a resident of August Kranti Marg in Gulmohar Park, is the suspended director of the main contractor firm, KKSPUN Pvt Ltd. Kumar (47), a resident of Tri Nagar, was the sub-contractor for the project, while Yogesh (23), a resident of Etah in UP, was a labourer deployed at the site by Kumar.
Police first arrested the sub-contractor, followed by Yogesh, and later Gupta, from Udaipur in Rajasthan.
According to police, the probe was carried out comprehensively and examined multiple aspects of the case. The probe scrutinised whether prescribed safety norms were followed, how labour was deployed at the site, and the methods adopted for executing the work at different stages.
As part of the inquiry, statements of witnesses were recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events and fix accountability. Experts also conducted technical assessments to evaluate structural, operational and safety-related aspects.
Police identified an eyewitness, Vipin Singh, who was returning to his home in Sagarpur after attending a relative’s wedding in Rohini on the night of the incident. Singh reportedly saw a motorcycle fall into the pit. He drove ahead through the wrong carriageway and informed a guard at the site, who then alerted Yogesh.
When Yogesh looked into the pit, he noticed that the motorcycle’s headlight was still on. Due to the darkness, he could only make out a human figure inside. At around 12.22 am, as confirmed through mobile records, Yogesh called his employer, Prajapati, who reached the spot in his car within 15 to 20 minutes.
Police said that Prajapati and the labourer were aware that a motorcycle had fallen into the pit and that a person was lying there. However, despite knowing this, they allegedly failed to inform the authorities.
Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee and a resident of Kailashpuri in the Palam Colony, died after his bike plunged into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) west in the Janakpuri area. The police got the call the next morning at 8.03 am, where a woman stated that a man had fallen into a 15-foot-deep pit.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that the chargesheet of the case has been submitted before the court on April 7 against Himanshu Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, and Yogesh.