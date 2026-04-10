Delhi PWD begins DPR for Najafgarh drain road project to ease congestion, boost connectivity

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the government’s approval for the Rs 453.95 crore project to build a 1-kilometre-long road network along both sides of the Najafgarh drain, to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between rural Delhi and the city’s arterial road network, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started working on the project. According to the sources, the department has started preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and has been planning to visit the entire stretch.

The work on the project is expected to begin in May 2026 and is targeted to be completed by November 2027. Along the road, the area will also be planted with trees, landscaping, and street lighting to develop it into a green corridor.

The project is expected to benefit both urban and rural areas located along the drain. Areas likely to gain improved connectivity include Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The corridor is expected to function as an alternative intra-city route, linking several outer and west Delhi localities with major roads and highways.