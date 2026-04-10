Delhi Vidhan Sabha, sites in vicinity get fake bomb threat email, probe on

NEW DELHI: The Vidhan Sabha and other establishments in the vicinity on Thursday received a bomb-related threat email. The sender mentioned a possible blast would take place near the Assembly, the Secretariat, a school, and a metro station.

The police and other authorities were informed about it, following which local police, along with the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and dog squad, conducted a thorough and systematic check of the locations. During the checking, no suspicious object or activity was found.

An investigation has been initiated. Its content is being checked, and police are trying to ascertain the source of the threat email.

It happened days after the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly witnessed a security breach. Sarabjeet Singh, 37, was arrested on Monday in the incident after he drove inside the Assembly. He crashed through gate number 2, which is a VIP gate, and left the premises after leaving a bouquet and a garland inside the car of the Speaker. Two police personnel were suspended based on prima facie findings.

Earlier, the Assembly had received a similar hoax bomb threat mail just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present Delhi’s annual budget.

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It happened days after the premises of the Assembly witnessed security breach. Sarabjeet Singh, 37, was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident.