DMRC to procure 90 cars for 15 driverless trains on magenta line

NEW DELHI: With the aim of expanding its driverless network, the elhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to procure 90 standard-gauge metro cars, to be deployed as 15 trains of six coaches each, for the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor under Phase IV. Bids have been invited for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of these cars for the Magenta Line extension. The project is expected to be completed in 204 weeks, according to a tender document.
The project is part-funded through a loan agreement signed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of India in March 2025, while maintenance costs will be borne separately by DMRC, it added.
According to the document, the selected bidder will also be responsible for comprehensive maintenance of the 90 cars for 35 years. This includes depot machinery and plant, special tools, jigs and fixtures, as well as testing and diagnostic equipment. Training of DMRC personnel is also part of the contract.
The Inderlok–Indraprastha stretch under Phase IV is planned as an extension of the Magenta Line. A further extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista is proposed under Phase V. At present, the Magenta Line runs between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West.
Once extended up to Inderlok, its total length will increase to around 89 km, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network, the corporation said. The entire stretch is planned to operate as a driverless corridor upon completion. Additionally, the DMRC said the corridor will have 21 interchange stations after completion, compared to four at present—Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West, and Hauz Khas.
An additional 17 interchange stations will come up under Phase IV and Phase V. Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi, and Inderlok will serve as triple interchange stations, DMRC said. The corridor will have 65 stations, including 40 underground, and is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and improve connectivity, DMRC added.