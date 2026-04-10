DMRC to procure 90 cars for 15 driverless trains on magenta line

NEW DELHI: With the aim of expanding its driverless network, the elhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to procure 90 standard-gauge metro cars, to be deployed as 15 trains of six coaches each, for the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor under Phase IV. Bids have been invited for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of these cars for the Magenta Line extension. The project is expected to be completed in 204 weeks, according to a tender document.

The project is part-funded through a loan agreement signed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of India in March 2025, while maintenance costs will be borne separately by DMRC, it added.

According to the document, the selected bidder will also be responsible for comprehensive maintenance of the 90 cars for 35 years. This includes depot machinery and plant, special tools, jigs and fixtures, as well as testing and diagnostic equipment. Training of DMRC personnel is also part of the contract.