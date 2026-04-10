Delhi

Friend steals cash, gold after borrowing key

Accused and her nephew arrested; CCTV showed duo entering house, part of stolen cash and jewellery recovered by police
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Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A woman allegedly borrowed her friend’s house key on the pretext of applying mehendi and later decamped with Rs 3.2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The accused woman and her nephew, Rajinder (22), have been arrested. Rajinder, a resident of Sultanpuri, confessed to committing the theft with his aunt, who had known the complainant for several years.

According to police, the complainant reported that between 1 pm and 5 pm on April 4, someone entered her locked house and stole cash and valuables. CCTV footage showed a man accompanied by a burqa-clad woman carrying a bag.

On April 7, police apprehended Rajinder while he was allegedly trying to sell the stolen jewellery. Based on his disclosure, `1.92 lakh and jewellery were recovered. His aunt was later arrested. Investigation is on.

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