How Anureet Watta's Don’t Interrupt While We Dance echoes India's trans right debates

I don’t go to watch films to understand myself. I would go to therapy for that,” says Delhi filmmaker and poet Anureet Watta. “The queer films I saw were about one isolated character suffering—and then suffering more. Just when it begins to ease, the film ends,” they say. “It was just boring.” Their recent short film Don’t Interrupt While We Dance pushes back against this narrow grammar of queer storytelling in cinema.

In response, Don’t Interrupt… centres six queer flatmates over the course of a single evening. Gathered in their apartment to celebrate Noori’s 18th birthday, the happy evening is abruptly interrupted by a police raid. What unfolds reflects systemic violence—and the group’s refusal to submit to it.

The idea took shape in late 2022, when Watta found themselves in a rare pocket of stability: a home they felt safe in, friends they could rely on, and the everyday intimacy of shared routines—“cutting onions and watching Om Shanti Om”. It was a mundanity that allowed them to exist without explanation.