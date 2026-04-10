Noida student death: Family alleges foul play, police say drowning confirmed

Police said sand and water were found in his lungs, confirming drowning as the cause of death, though viscera has been preserved for further examination. Officials added that other students who entered the water to rescue him were safely pulled out and are stable.

However, Bhatt’s mother alleged that there were black marks on his body, raising suspicion over the circumstances of his death. Police said no formal complaint has been received from the family so far, but action will be taken if one is lodged. Sources said Bhatt had gone with friends after exams and may have ventured into deeper water. His companions attempted to rescue him but failed.

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns at abandoned construction sites. It comes months after a similar tragedy in Noida, when a man died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit, raising questions over compliance with safety norms.

Victim went to site to celebrate examinations end

The deceased, Harshit Bhatt, a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student at a private university and a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had gone to Sector 94 under Sector 126 police station limits with friends to celebrate the end of their examinations.