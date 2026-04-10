Wildlife corridors under Delhi-Dehradun expressway show effective animal movement

NEW DELHI: The provisions for unobstructed wildlife movement beneath the 20-km-long elevated stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun (Delhi-DDN) Expressway passing through the eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park have shown tangible results.
A study jointly conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) reveals that the wildlife corridors are functioning effectively and enabling safe passage for animals.
Drawing on more than 1.1 lakh images captured through camera traps, the report titled ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ documented the movement of at least 18 wild species using these corridors.
The data shows that a diverse range of animals, including carnivores, herbivores, primates and pheasants, are regularly navigating the structures built beneath the expressway. The most frequently recorded species was the golden jackal, followed by nilgai, sambar and spotted deer.
“The corridor marks a significant milestone in development of sustainable infrastructure, demonstrating that National Highway development can coexist with the preservation of ecologically sensitive areas. This study provides an empirical finding on wildlife mitigation measures…. Smaller mammals, including the Indian hare, also showed consistent movement through the structures. Notably, the study also recorded 60 instances of elephants safely utilising the corridors, establishing that even the largest wild animals can navigate the new infrastructure to maintain their natural migration patterns,” said officials.
The study was conducted along an 18-km stretch of the Delhi-DDN corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi. This forest region is a habitat to some endangered species such as tigers, elephants, greater hornbills and king cobras.
The stretch features a total of 10.97 km-long animal underpass designed specifically to facilitate unhindered animal movement. This engineering milestone includes one of Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridors, standing at an average height of 6–7 metres to accommodate even the largest mammals.
The 210-km-long access-controlled expressway, with an operational speed limit of 100 kmph, will connect the national capital and Uttarakhand capital Dehradun.
The expressway passes through several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur. The corridor is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.
The area of study was strategically divided into three distinct zones. Zone I covered a 5.43-km-long stretch between Ganeshpur and Mohand, Zone II was a 9.80-km-long stretch from the Mohand settlement to the Asharodi police check post, and Zone III extended 3.14 km from the Asharodi police check post to Mohabewala in the Doon valley, covering flat riverbed, hilly terrain and mixed stretches of sal forest in the Shivalik range.
The study methodology included a rigorous 40-day monitoring programme utilising 150 high-tech camera traps and 29 AudioMoth acoustic recorders.
“The research identified the strategic management of the soundscape as a primary factor in facilitating natural wildlife behaviour beneath the corridor. The data indicate that while generalist species such as golden jackals and wild boar have habituated to significant traffic sound, sensitive species like elephants and spotted deer selectively utilise underpass segments with lower sound levels. Deployment of advanced noise reduction strategies, including targeted sound barriers in high-frequency crossing areas, will further enhance passage for noise-sensitive species,” officials added.