Wildlife corridors under Delhi-Dehradun expressway show effective animal movement

NEW DELHI: The provisions for unobstructed wildlife movement beneath the 20-km-long elevated stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun (Delhi-DDN) Expressway passing through the eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park have shown tangible results.

A study jointly conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) reveals that the wildlife corridors are functioning effectively and enabling safe passage for animals.

Drawing on more than 1.1 lakh images captured through camera traps, the report titled ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ documented the movement of at least 18 wild species using these corridors.

The data shows that a diverse range of animals, including carnivores, herbivores, primates and pheasants, are regularly navigating the structures built beneath the expressway. The most frequently recorded species was the golden jackal, followed by nilgai, sambar and spotted deer.

“The corridor marks a significant milestone in development of sustainable infrastructure, demonstrating that National Highway development can coexist with the preservation of ecologically sensitive areas. This study provides an empirical finding on wildlife mitigation measures…. Smaller mammals, including the Indian hare, also showed consistent movement through the structures. Notably, the study also recorded 60 instances of elephants safely utilising the corridors, establishing that even the largest wild animals can navigate the new infrastructure to maintain their natural migration patterns,” said officials.

The study was conducted along an 18-km stretch of the Delhi-DDN corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi. This forest region is a habitat to some endangered species such as tigers, elephants, greater hornbills and king cobras.