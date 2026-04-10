With 800 passengers in 1st month, Delhi's double decker bus slowly becoming popular

NEW DELHI: A month since the launch of electric double-decker bus, around 800 passengers has experienced the city from the upper deck, travelling across some of the capital’s most recognisable locations.

Launched on February 28, the service has recorded higher footfall on weekends, indicating strong appeal among leisure travellers and tourists seeking a curated tour of central Delhi. The bus operates every day except Monday.

“Between February 28 and April 5, nearly 800 passengers have travelled on the double-decker bus, and the response has been particularly encouraging over weekends,” an official said, adding that the initiative is gradually gaining traction among residents as well as visitors.

CM Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses on February 27. She, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials, rode from Rafi Marg to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya during the inaugural run.

The tourism department operates the bus on a fixed route connecting key sites in central Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, the National War Memorial, the new Parliament complex, and Dilli Haat, among others, a senior official said.

Evening tours are also being planned, with the route largely finalised. Since the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya closes at 6 pm, the tour is expected to begin from the museum before proceeding to other destinations.