18 wildlife species use ducts under Dehradun Expressway

NEW DELHI: Wildlife movement beneath the elevated stretch of the Delhi–Dehradun (Delhi-DDN) Expressway passing through Rajaji National Park is showing positive results, a joint study by the National Highways Authority of India and the Wildlife Institute of India has found.
Based on over 1.1 lakh camera trap images, the report ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ recorded at least 18 species using the underpasses. Animals including golden jackals, nilgai, sambar, and spotted deer were frequently seen moving through these corridors.
“The corridor marks a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure, showing that highway development can coexist with ecological preservation. The study also recorded 60 instances of elephants using the corridors,” officials said.
The research was conducted along an 18-km stretch of the Delhi-DDN corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi. This forest region is home to endangered species such as tigers, elephants, greater hornbills, and king cobras.
The stretch features 10.97 km of animal underpasses designed to facilitate unhindered movement. The 210-km-long access-controlled expressway, with an operational speed limit of 100 kmph, will connect the national capital with Dehradun.
The area was divided into three zones: Zone I (5.43 km) between Ganeshpur and Mohand; Zone II (9.80 km) from Mohand to Asharodi police check post; and Zone III (3.14 km) extending to Mohabewala in the Doon Valley, covering riverbeds, hilly terrain, and mixed sal forest in the Shivalik range.
“The research identified strategic soundscape management as a key factor in facilitating natural wildlife behaviour beneath the corridor. While generalist species like golden jackals and wild boar have adapted to traffic noise, sensitive species such as elephants and spotted deer prefer quieter sections.
Deployment of advanced noise-reduction measures, including targeted sound barriers in high-use areas, will further enhance safe passage,” officials added.
Research was conducted along an 18-km stretch
The research was conducted along an 18-km stretch of the Delhi-DDN corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi. This forest region is home to endangered species. The stretch features 10.97 km of animal underpasses designed to facilitate unhindered movement.