18 wildlife species use ducts under Dehradun Expressway

NEW DELHI: Wildlife movement beneath the elevated stretch of the Delhi–Dehradun (Delhi-DDN) Expressway passing through Rajaji National Park is showing positive results, a joint study by the National Highways Authority of India and the Wildlife Institute of India has found.

Based on over 1.1 lakh camera trap images, the report ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ recorded at least 18 species using the underpasses. Animals including golden jackals, nilgai, sambar, and spotted deer were frequently seen moving through these corridors.

“The corridor marks a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure, showing that highway development can coexist with ecological preservation. The study also recorded 60 instances of elephants using the corridors,” officials said.

The research was conducted along an 18-km stretch of the Delhi-DDN corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi. This forest region is home to endangered species such as tigers, elephants, greater hornbills, and king cobras.