Covered for 40 years, Delhi Gate drain opened as desilting picks up pace ahead of monsoon

NEW DELHI: In a push to boost monsoon preparedness, Delhi’s Irrigation & Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday conducted an on-ground inspection of desilting work at two key drains managed by his department (IFCD)—the Delhi Gate drain and the Barapulla drain.

The visit underscored both the scale and urgency of efforts under way to address waterlogging in the Capital ahead of the rains. In a significant development, the Delhi Gate drain—covered with slabs for nearly 40 years—is now being opened for comprehensive cleaning.

For decades, the covered structure had severely limited effective desilting, contributing to recurrent waterlogging in surrounding areas. For the first time in four decades, the slabs are being dismantled to provide full access to the drain, enabling deep cleaning and restoration of its carrying capacity.

The minister stated that desilting at the Delhi Gate drain has already surpassed 70%, with more than 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. Work is progressing rapidly, with substantial deployment of machinery and manpower visible on the ground.