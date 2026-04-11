Covered for 40 years, Delhi Gate drain opened as desilting picks up pace ahead of monsoon

NEW DELHI: In a push to boost monsoon preparedness, Delhi’s Irrigation & Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday conducted an on-ground inspection of desilting work at two key drains managed by his department (IFCD)—the Delhi Gate drain and the Barapulla drain.
The visit underscored both the scale and urgency of efforts under way to address waterlogging in the Capital ahead of the rains. In a significant development, the Delhi Gate drain—covered with slabs for nearly 40 years—is now being opened for comprehensive cleaning.
For decades, the covered structure had severely limited effective desilting, contributing to recurrent waterlogging in surrounding areas. For the first time in four decades, the slabs are being dismantled to provide full access to the drain, enabling deep cleaning and restoration of its carrying capacity.
The minister stated that desilting at the Delhi Gate drain has already surpassed 70%, with more than 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. Work is progressing rapidly, with substantial deployment of machinery and manpower visible on the ground.
At the Barapulla drain, another crucial IFCD channel, the minister noted that desilting is nearing 78% completion, with over 31,000 metric tonnes of silt cleared. The scale of operations reflects a focused and time-bound approach to ensure major drains are fully functional before the monsoon.
Reviewing the overall progress of drains under the IFCD, the minister noted that out of the 77 identified drains, nearly 50% of desilting has been completed, with more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt removed so far. The department has set a target of 28 lakh metric tonnes, and work is continuing without interruption to meet this goal within the stipulated timeline.
He said, “This is not just about cleaning drains. It is about correcting years of neglect and ensuring that Delhi is prepared before the rains arrive. Our focus is clear—start early, work with urgency, and complete desilting on time.”
The minister emphasised that desilting work across IFCD drains this year is being closely monitored, with accountability enforced at every level to prevent delays and ensure quality execution.
Strict timelines are being followed to keep the city ready.
21K-MT silt removed from drain
The minister stated that desilting at the Delhi Gate drain has already surpassed 70%, with more than 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. Work is moving fast, with machinery and manpower.