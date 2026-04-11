Delhi government's draft policy on EVs proposes road tax exemption, subsidies

The Delhi government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, released on Saturday, has pushed for several initiatives to promote the use of such vehicles, including tax exemption, subsidies and development of charging infrastructure by all urban local bodies.
The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, proposes a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030, for electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less and registered in the national capital.
The policy also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs.
"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft stated.
From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.
"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification," the draft stated.
People buying electric two-wheelers in Delhi may get a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000 in the first year from the date of notification of the policy.
As per the draft policy, for electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes a fixed incentive starting at Rs 50,000 in the first year, and two-wheeler buyers may get up to Rs 30,000.
According to the draft policy, eligible two-wheeler buyers will get Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 6,600 per kWh up to Rs 20,000 in the second year, and Rs 3,300 per kWh up to Rs 10,000 in the third year.
The ex-factory price of the vehicle must not exceed Rs 2.25 lakh to qualify.
For promoting electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes incentives of Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 40,000 in the second year and Rs 30,000 in the third year.
The benefit will be available for new registrations as well as the replacement of older CNG autos operating with Delhi permits.
In the goods vehicle category, electric four-wheeler e-trucks (N1) may get incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in the first year, followed by Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 in the second and third year, respectively.
According to the draft EV Policy 2026, incentives will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to individuals, firms and companies, provided they are residents of Delhi and the vehicle is registered in the national capital.
Eligible buyers will have to apply for the subsidy through a mechanism to be notified by the Transport Department, GNCTD.
According to an official order, the Delhi government has invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days.
Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, the EV policy aims to tackle vehicular pollution and promote the adoption of EVs in Delhi.
The policy's initial three-year term ended in August 2023, and the government has been extending it ever since.
(With inputs from PTI)