Delhi government's draft policy on EVs proposes road tax exemption, subsidies

The Delhi government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, released on Saturday, has pushed for several initiatives to promote the use of such vehicles, including tax exemption, subsidies and development of charging infrastructure by all urban local bodies.

The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, proposes a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030, for electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less and registered in the national capital.

The policy also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs.

"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft stated.

From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.

"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification," the draft stated.