Delhi HC allows Khan Market restaurants under 50 guests to operate without fire NOC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed restaurants in Khan Market to operate without no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire Department if they house fewer than 50 guests at a time.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order after taking on record an undertaking given by the Khan Market restaurant owners that they would abide by any other possible mechanism to ensure safety measures as may be directed by the Fire Department and other authorities.

“The shops are situated in one of Delhi’s most prestigious and historically significant commercial areas. It is also a heritage market. Its iconic and unique architecture, character and culture are well established.

Because of the structural constraints, the entire market has only one feasible entry and exit point for first and second floor where the restaurants are located. This feature is in existence since the inception,” the judge said.

The judge said since the petitioners were ready and willing to abide by all other safety measures of the government departments, “there should not be any reason to disallow the petitioners only on account of structural constraints”.

The judge was hearing petitions filed by restaurants operating in Khan Market, including Perch, Yum Yum Cha, Starbucks Coffee, Khan Chacha, Anglow, and Sly Granny.

The petitioners argued that they obtained the requisite licenses and approvals from the authorities, which was subjected to periodic renewal. In most cases, on account of non renewal or non-issuance of licenses, the necessary permissions were recalled. They said that they did not qualify as “assembly building”, for which the restricts apply.