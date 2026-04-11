Delhi HC restrains rogue sites from streaming ‘Euphoria’ ahead of Season 3 release

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restrained several rogue websites from streaming or distributing Zendaya-starrer TV series ‘Euphoria’ in an unauthorised way, noting that such infringement could result in financial losses and an irreparable breach of HBO’s copyright.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the possibility of unauthorised dissemination of copyrighted content in the digital age requires “effective and swift means” to contain its spread. The judge granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of HBO on its petition, noting that the need for immediate relief was pressing in view of the upcoming release of the series’ third season.

“Given that the plaintiff has copyright in the series and the show in question, if an ex-parte ad-interim injunction is not granted at this stage, irreparable harm would be caused to the plaintiff as the show is scheduled to be released on OTT Platform JioHotstar on April 15 in India and on April 12 globally,” the judge said.

The bench further noted that unauthorised dissemination of the series would pose “a significant threat to the plaintiff’s revenue and undermine the value of its investment.”

The court restrained websites from hosting, streaming, reproducing, or making available any part of ‘Euphoria’.