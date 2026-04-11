Delhi Police arrest Bhubaneswar youth for links to radical network traced via social media

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth from Bhubaneswar for his links with a radical group, following a probe that traced online activity across multiple social media platforms.

Police said the youth, identified as Sheik Imran, was an active member of a closed group on social media and had been circulating radical content on religious lines, which was detrimental to national security.

Imran, who was reportedly part of certain closed social media groups, drew the attention of the Special Cell of Delhi Police for posts on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Signal related to radicalisation.