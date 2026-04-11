Delhi to set up rest hubs with food, utilities for gig workers, link them to Atal Canteens

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed officials to set up resting centres and public utility hubs across the city to be integrated with Atal Canteens. These centres are intended to provide food, rest and essential services under one roof. In several locations, urinal facilities will also be created just for gig workers.

The officials have been asked to identify and notify suitable sites for these facilities. The idea of establishing resting centres cropped up from direct interactions between Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and gig workers. The CM has not only incorporated their suggestions into policy planning but also pushed for their swift implementation.

A series of decisions were taken for the welfare of gig workers, slum rehabilitation and strengthening basic urban infrastructure during the 35th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chaired by the CM at the Secretariat.

Emphasising the government’s vision, Gupta said the aim is to ensure dignified housing, access to food, and an improved quality of life for all.

The Atal Canteen scheme will see changes in both structure and operations. A total of 100 canteens and distribution centres are being reorganised, with a target to establish 100 new canteens. Operating hours have been revised — lunch will be served from 10:30 am to 2 pm, and dinner from 6 pm to 9:30 pm, with an additional 30-minute buffer before service begins.

To streamline operations, agencies will be provided with additional user IDs & passwords, and data collected through facial recognition systems will be retained for no more than one month.