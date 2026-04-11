Delhi's govt schools to get books by April 20: Sood

NEW DELHI: Government schools in Delhi will receive textbooks by April 20, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday, addressing delays at the start of the academic session. He attributed the delay to a revised tendering process for printing, which helps the Directorate of Education cut costs by 20–30 per cent and improve efficiency.

Distribution has begun for primary classes in MCD schools, and all schools are expected to receive books within the timeline. Separately, the government directed private unaided recognised schools not to compel parents to buy books, uniforms, or other materials from specific vendors. The Directorate said the move follows complaints of schools forcing purchases from designated shops, leading to higher costs.

Schools must provide clear lists of required items and allow parents to buy them from any vendor. Authorities also flagged cases where students were asked to purchase extra items.