JNU student leaders raise funding, staffing issues for health centre with CMO

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday met the university’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to discuss issues related to the functioning of the campus health centre, flagging concerns over funding constraints, staff shortages, and delays in salary payments.

According to the student body, the health centre is currently operating with limited financial resources. It reportedly receives around `5,000 for stationery, `5 lakh for first aid, and `1 lakh for miscellaneous and maintenance expenses. Students claim that these allocations are insufficient to meet the operational requirements of the facility.

During the meeting, the union was informed that some part-time staff at the health centre have not received salaries for the past two months. The issue of delayed payments, particularly in a central university setting, was highlighted as a matter of concern.

The JNUSU also pointed to the reimbursement-based funding mechanism, stating that submitted vouchers are not always fully compensated, adding to financial strain. It further alleged that there is increasing pressure to reduce services and move towards a more self-sustaining model, which, according to the union, could impact access to affordable healthcare on campus.

Students also claimed that, in some cases, payments for certain medical tests prescribed by doctors at the health centre have been denied, which they attributed to the ongoing financial constraints. The JNUSU has urged the administration to address the issues by ensuring timely release of funds, clearing pending salaries, and maintaining the full range of services at the health centre.

Delayed salary issue highlighted

During the meeting, the union was informed that some part-time staff at the health centre have not received salaries for the past two months. The issue of delayed payments, particularly in a central university setting, was highlighted as a matter of concern.