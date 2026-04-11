Over 27 lakh overspeeding challans in Delhi in 2025; helmet violations cross 11 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 27 lakh overspeeding challans and over 11 lakh for riding without a helmet in 2025, according to official data. Similarly, more than 2.67 lakh commercial vehicles were prosecuted for no-entry violations last year, the data added.

According to data shared by the police, 27.76 lakh challans were issued for overspeeding, making it one of the most common violations. In addition, over 11.76 lakh challans were issued against riders for not wearing helmets, posing a threat to their safety.

“Helmets are critical safety equipment for motorcyclists and, as per studies, reduce the risk of death by 42 per cent and the risk of head injury by 69 per cent,” a police officer said.

These figures also include camera notices issued by the competent authority. Police mentioned that challans are issued by traffic personnel on-site, while notices are generated online through traffic violation detection cameras.

The data further reveals that enforcement action was also taken against commercial vehicles, with over 2.67 lakh vehicles prosecuted for violating “no entry” restrictions in restricted zones.

Environmental compliance also emerged as a major concern. Over 8.63 lakh motorists were penalised for not possessing a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.