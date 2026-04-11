Over 27 lakh overspeeding challans in Delhi in 2025; helmet violations cross 11 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 27 lakh overspeeding challans and over 11 lakh for riding without a helmet in 2025, according to official data. Similarly, more than 2.67 lakh commercial vehicles were prosecuted for no-entry violations last year, the data added.
According to data shared by the police, 27.76 lakh challans were issued for overspeeding, making it one of the most common violations. In addition, over 11.76 lakh challans were issued against riders for not wearing helmets, posing a threat to their safety.
“Helmets are critical safety equipment for motorcyclists and, as per studies, reduce the risk of death by 42 per cent and the risk of head injury by 69 per cent,” a police officer said.
These figures also include camera notices issued by the competent authority. Police mentioned that challans are issued by traffic personnel on-site, while notices are generated online through traffic violation detection cameras.
The data further reveals that enforcement action was also taken against commercial vehicles, with over 2.67 lakh vehicles prosecuted for violating “no entry” restrictions in restricted zones.
Environmental compliance also emerged as a major concern. Over 8.63 lakh motorists were penalised for not possessing a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
The data mentioned that 5.10 lakh people were fined for jumping red lights, 3.07 lakh for wrong-side driving, 4.19 lakh for stop line violations, and 4.39 lakh for driving without insurance. It also said that 93,068 were fined for defective number plates, 78,153 for triple riding, and 25,579 for drunk driving.
Under the category of no-entry violations, most of the vehicles were light goods vehicles (LGVs), with a total of 1.52 lakh such challans, followed by three-wheelers, where 89,806 were prosecuted. As many as 14,747 heavy goods vehicles were penalised, and 9,425 medium goods vehicles were challaned. Apart from this, a total of 621 buses, 565 taxis, and five Gramin Sewa vehicles were also challaned for this offence, the data showed.
Recently, the Delhi Police busted a syndicate involved in traffic-related fraud and extortion for illegally facilitating the movement of commercial vehicles during no-entry hours.
A senior police officer said that they keep conducting special checking drives at strategic locations, vulnerable stretches, and major junctions, with a focused emphasis on curbing traffic violations, especially those that are life-threatening. Such drives are also held during festivals and New Year celebrations.
TRAFFIC DATA
Helmet violations 11.76 lakh riders penalised for not wearing helmets
No-entry breaches 2.67L commercial vehicles caught in restricted zones
PUC violations 8.63 lakh motorists fined for lacking pollution certificates
Red light jumping
5.10 lakh cases of signal violations reported
Wrong-side driving
3.07 lakh instances of driving against traffic flow
Stop line violation
4.19 lakh motorists crossed stop lines at signals
No insurance 4.39 lakh vehicles found sans valid insurance
Defective plates 93,068 vehicles had wrong number plates
Triple riding 78,153 two-wheelers carried more than two riders
Drunk driving 25,579 cases of driving under the influence detected