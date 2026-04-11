Poles apart: Unipoles crowd Delhi footpaths

NEW DELHI: Walking across the streets of Delhi, one can see numerous large structures erected along roads for advertisements. These poles, often placed on footpaths, can pose hazards by obstructing pedestrian movement and, in the event of a collapse, causing major traffic disruptions.

Despite restrictions under the Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy 2017 that prohibit installing unipoles for advertisements on footpaths, many parts of the city continue to feature large advertising unipoles.

A spot check conducted by the newspaper at several locations revealed violations, particularly in the placement of these structures on footpaths. The policy explicitly states that any large-format outdoor advertising device, such as billboards or unipoles, “can be permitted three metres after the footpath, as measured from its edge.”

However, most of the locations visited by this correspondent showed clear non-compliance with this rule. Many of these structures are officially approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), yet they do not adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

Among the sites inspected were areas just outside Delhi’s Civic Centre on Minto Road. While the unipoles there did not block pedestrian movement, they clearly violated the requirement of being placed three metres away from the road, which experiences regular and often heavy traffic.