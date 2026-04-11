Three held for murder of 21-year-old man in northeast Delhi

Police arrested two persons and apprehending a juvenile in connection of the death of 21-year-old man.
He was found dead near a 'mazar' (shrine) in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, said an official on Saturday.
A body of a youth lying near a mazar in Jheel Park was reported around 6:45 pm on April 10.
A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamim.
"A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, following which the body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections of murder and investigation was initiated.
During the probe, a police team analysed local inputs and reconstructed the sequence of events.
Based on the investigation, police arrested two persons -- Wasim alias Miya (20) and Tilak Raj alias Raj (23) -- both residents of Welcome area.
A 17-year-old was also apprehended.
The official said during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime.
They claimed they bore a grudge against the deceased, who used to bully them.
To exact vengeance, the trio attacked and assaulted the victim, before fleeing the spot.
Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the offence and further investigation is in progress.
(With inputs from PTI)