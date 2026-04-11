Three held for murder of 21-year-old man in northeast Delhi

Police arrested two persons and apprehending a juvenile in connection of the death of 21-year-old man.

He was found dead near a 'mazar' (shrine) in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, said an official on Saturday.

A body of a youth lying near a mazar in Jheel Park was reported around 6:45 pm on April 10.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamim.

"A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, following which the body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections of murder and investigation was initiated.

During the probe, a police team analysed local inputs and reconstructed the sequence of events.