Toddler drowns in Mehrauli pool, case registered

NEW DELHI: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said.

Police received a PCR call on Wednesday night about the incident, informing them that a child had been brought from the Fatehpur Beri area to a hospital in Malviya Nagar, where he was declared dead.

The child had been living with his father, mother, and elder sister in the area for the past three months. The family originally belongs to Bhagalpur in Bihar. He was admitted to the hospital by his maternal grandfather, Vipin. His father works as a mason. At the time of the incident, he was working near the swimming pool, while the boy was playing nearby, the official said.

While playing, the child fell into the pool. When the family could not see him for some time, they started searching, an official said. Later, he was found unconscious in the pool. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

Vipin said they were working near the farmhouse on Wednesday while the boy was playing nearby. Around 6.15 pm, he went home as he was hungry. The child’s mother fed him, after which he stepped out again, saying he was going to visit his aunt who lived nearby.