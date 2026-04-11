Delhi Police arrest kingpin of gang targeting women at hospitals, temples

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old alleged kingpin of a cheating racket that targeted women at hospitals and temples across the city has been arrested, police said. The accused was wanted in at least three cases and had been declared a proclaimed offender in two. The accused has been identified as Paro, a resident of Bawana, an official said.

According to the police, in multiple cases reported across Delhi, women visitors at hospitals and temples were systematically targeted by a well-organised gang using deception and psychological manipulation to cheat them of gold ornaments and other valuables.

One of the accused persons had already been arrested during an earlier investigation. However, Paro, who is the kingpin of the nexus and played a crucial role in planning and executing these offences, had been absconding since 2023 and was declared a proclaimed offender, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said police analysed CCTV footage from around 50 locations near the incident spots, including hospital premises and temple areas, over the past month. She was apprehended on Thursday. The accused, along with her associates, specifically targeted women who appeared alone or vulnerable.