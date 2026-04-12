Delhi behind the scenes: Congress rift deepens as Rahul Gandhi’s Sangathan push hits resistance ahead of civic polls

Unrest in Cong despite Rahul’s cadre mobilising call

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is pushing for Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to re-energise grand old party’s cadre, its Delhi unit has diluted the recently formed District Congress Committees. The campaign has not gone down well with party leaders. Bete noires in the party have started a tug of war at a time when the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief is trying to unite the fractions ahead of next year’s civic polls. A party insider said that the DPCC chief, who was given the task of leading the party right in the middle of the parliamentary polls, is on a mission to mobilise its rank and file from ramping up membership drives to rejigging the organisation by creating a matrix of both Young Turks and the old guard, but the recent move has triggered fissures.

Lawyer argues on both sides of BNSS

In a Delhi courtroom, a lawyer strongly backed Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), calling it a safeguard against false prosecution and a tool to reduce pendency. The judge listened, then gently reminded him that he had argued the opposite just days earlier. Caught off guard, the counsel paused, visibly unsettled, before seeking an adjournment, which was quietly granted with a hint of courtroom amusement lingering.