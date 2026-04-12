Delhi Police arrests man in Punjab 35 years after murdering his landlady

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Punjab, 35 years after he killed his landlady and injured her son in the Trilokpuri area, an official said. The accused, Chhavi Lal Verma, used a sharp-edged weapon to commit the crime, police said.

On August 2, 1991, a PCR call was received at Trilokpuri police station regarding a stabbing incident in West Vinod Nagar.

Police found a 55-year-old woman unconscious with multiple stab injuries, while her son was also injured. Both were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where the woman died.

Verma, a tenant, had attacked them during a robbery attempt. He was traced in Ludhiana and arrested after months of surveillance.