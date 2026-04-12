Delhi Police bust mule account syndicate, arrest 14 in cyber fraud via gaming app

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a syndicate involved in providing mule bank accounts for cyber fraud and arrested 14 people, an official said. The accused were identified and found to be part of an organised network siphoning money through a gaming application.

Police analysis revealed the syndicate duped victims through fake investment schemes, part-time job frauds, and other online scams using mule accounts across multiple bank branches. The accused lured people with commissions in exchange for bank accounts, SIM cards, and ATM cards which were then used to route illegal funds.

During raids, police traced an operational hub in Laxmi Nagar running a gaming-based call centre. They recovered laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, SIM cards, and cash.